Fargo Hosts an Open Meeting for the Public to Voice Their Opinions on a Proposed Growth Plan

FARGO, N.D. — The City of Fargo hosts an open meeting for the public to voice their opinions on a proposed growth plan.

It would affect an area south of 36th Avenue South near Independence Elementary School.

Members of surrounding neighborhoods attended the meeting to ask questions and voice their concerns from traffic new development would bring to school enrollment.

“Well it’s been an interaction, an interactive discussion between the planning staff, the developer and the residents. Of course they’re concerned how it might affect their existing neighborhood. Concerns that are often brought forth by neighbors include traffic, is the density appropriate to that area, how will this affect their property values?” says Fargo planning coordinator Donald Kress.

If you couldn’t attend the meeting but have questions you can contact the Fargo Planning department.