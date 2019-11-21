Few People Take Advantage Of Clearing Low-Level Marijuana Convictions

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says as many as 175,000 marijuana convictions over several decades could be eligible

BISMARCK, N.D. — Few people are taking advantage of a policy change that lets people with low-level marijuana convictions petition to have their records wiped clean.

They have to apply and avoid unlawful behavior for five years.

The change in law took effect in July.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says as many as 175,000 marijuana convictions over several decades could be eligible.

But he says only about three dozen people have applied to date.

Many states and cities nationwide are passing similar laws since the convictions have caused problems for people trying to find jobs and housing.