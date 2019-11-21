Get Into the Holiday Spirit at Drekker Brewing

FARGO, N.D. — While it’s not quite winter yet, it looks like a winter wonderland at Drekker Brewing.

The cooler weather didn’t stop people from attending the first night of Chriskindlmarkt.

The event is in its third year, and is hosted for the first time at Drekker Brewing.

There’s no shortage of food, vendors and live music inside through Sunday evening.

“Come with the whole family, celebrate the season. I know sometimes it’s hard to get out on a cool day, but plenty of fire pits and reason to enjoy good company. Maybe with a s’more or a warm beverage and just celebrate all that our community has to offer,” says Folkways co-founder Joe Burgum.

You can find a full schedule of the weekend’s events here.