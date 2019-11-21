MSUM Women’s Basketball Comes From Behind to Beat Northern State

Dragons beat the Wolves 73-65

MOORHEAD, Minn. — (MSUM Athletics) The No. 12 Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team rallied from a 15-point third-quarter deficit to earn a 73-65 win over Northern State in action Thursday night in Moorhead, Minn. MSUM outscored the Wolves 28-11 in the final quarter.

MSUM is now 5-0 overall and 1-0 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference while Northern State fell to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the league.

Freshman guard Katie Tornstrom had a career-high 17 points in 20 minutes off the bench for MSUM. Senior forward Madi Green had 14 points and eight rebounds while senior forward Megan Hintz had her third straight double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Junior guard Sarah Jacobson had 10 points, all coming in the final five minutes of the game.

Jacobson and Hintz led with three assists each.

The Dragons trailed 47-32 with 6:25 left in the third after Northern’s Brianna Kusler drained a three-pointer but closed the gap within 54-45 after three quarters. MSUM took its first lead since early in the game when junior guard Brooklyn Liegel drained a three to make it 57-56 with 6:30 remaining.

Northern led 63-58 with 5:12 left but the Dragons got rolling from there, outscoring the Wolves 15-2 over the final minutes to secure the win. Jacobson had all 10 of her points in that run, including a pair of big three-pointers.

MSUM was down 33-28 at halftime and trailed by 11 after one quarter but battled back to cut the lead in half.