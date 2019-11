Special Education Teacher Accused of Hitting Student Reinstated

FARGO, N.D.–A special education teacher at Centennial Elementary accused of hitting a student has been cleared.

An investigation completed by Fargo Public Schools concluded the allegation that a teacher hit a student on the shoulder was unsubstantiated.

The teacher will return to school on Friday after being put on administrative leave.

No further information has been released.