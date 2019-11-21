Super Studio Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Its New Location

They focus on anything from branding and logo design to video editing and event stage scenic design.

FARGO, N.D.- The Graphic Design and Art Production studio was looking for a place that was bright and airy and would fit the company’s needs.

“It’s very, very exciting and the most important thing for me is to give my team a great place to work. And to see them love to come to work and enjoy what they do, that’s the most amazing thing that I get out of what I do,” says Dawn Koranda the Director of Super Studio.

The group says the space maximizes their ease of communication due to their unique set up.