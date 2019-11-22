NDSU Women’s Basketball Falls to 0-5 With Loss to Iowa State

Cyclones beat the Bison 86-58

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) The North Dakota State women’s basketball team dropped an 86-58 decision to Iowa State Friday night at the Scheels Center. It was the first time in NDSU history that the Bison played a school from the Big 12 in Fargo.

NDSU dropped to 0-5 on the year, while the Cyclones improved to 3-1. The Bison will have another quick turnaround, hosting Wyoming on Monday night at 7 p.m. The Cowgirls are 2-2 on the year entering a Saturday night game at South Dakota State.

With 12 points, freshman Ryan Cobbins made NDSU history. Cobbins became the first NDSU player in the NCAA Division I era to score in double figures in the first five games of her career as a freshman. Olivia Skibiel had a season-high 13 points, while Michelle Gaislerova finished with 10 points. Fresh off a 30 point, 20 rebound effort for the Cyclones on Tuesday afternoon, Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Emily Dietz finished with 12 rebounds, while Sofija Zivaljevic added five boards and five assists. Cobbins and Raquel Terrer van Gool each had a season-high in assists with three and two respectively. Terrer van Gool also had a team-high two steals.

The Bison were 23-of-67 (34.3%) from the field and 9-of-30 (30%) from 3-point range, while the Cyclones were 29-of-64 (45.3%) from the floor and 9-of-20 (45%) from 3-point range. NDSU’s 30 3-point attempts are tied for the ninth most in school history. Iowa State was 19-of-21 (90.5%) at the free throw line, while NDSU was 3-of-5 at the charity stripe. The Cyclones held a 36-1 advantage in the paint and 13-3 in second chance points, thanks to a 51-27 advantage on the glass.

NDSU held a 4-3 lead 2:03 into the game before the Cyclones went on an 11-3 run over a 5:07 span to take the lead for good. The Bison trimmed the lead to 30-25 with 3:57 to play in the first half after eight-straight points, but the Cyclones closed the half on a 14-7 run to take a 44-32 lead at the break. Iowa State closed the game with a 10-3 run over the final 2:47.