North Dakota Farmers Bureau Talks Policy For Helping Farmers

The conference is also a way for farmers to directly connect with the organization so their voices can be heard when it gets brought to politicians.

FARGO, N.D. — Farmers and ranchers from across North Dakota came to find solutions and ways to save what’s been a historically bad harvest.

“For us lots of challenges have been going on and so we are trying to get lots of assistance and we just try to make policies that will help us out in the long run.”

For Lang who is a farmer in Sterling, North Dakota, she says it’s also important for the organization to help support the next generation of farmers through scholarships.

“It’s why we do it so we can continue it for generations to come, my family farm is my husband’s fifth generation farm and we want to keep going we have 3 kids one for sure that wants to keep going possibility more than that so that’s crucial to us.”

That’s why NDFB says it’s working with lawmakers both in Bismarck and Washington to make sure that farmers like Lang are getting their fair representation.

“Our work and our connections with our federal elected officials have been strong and again we can leverage that to the benefit of agriculture and everybody in the state.”

“I just want to be true to myself and share our story and why it’s important to everybody else agriculture is not just about the food that we are eating but it affects everyone’s daily lives.

Lang says this year has been challenging on the farm and it’s been rough for thousands across the state with, rainfall, freezes and low crop yields. But she says this won’t stop her from moving forward.

“It’s not only the spirit of North Dakota it’s the spirit of farmers and ranchers that’s what we do we put our head down and we keep going and you have faith and you have trust that it’s going to work out and that’s what we got to do.”