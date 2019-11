Stage Set For Class B Volleyball State Finals

Oakes and Langdon Area/Edmond/Munich advance to the finals on Sunday

The Class B State Volleyball semifinals came to a close earlier at the FargoDome with Oakes and Langdon Area-Edmond-Munich advancing to the championship.

Langdon Area/Edmond/Munich, (3), 3, Our Redeemer’s, (2), 0

Oakes (1), 3, Oak Grove (5), 1

The Cardinals and Tornadoes square off on Sunday at 5pm.