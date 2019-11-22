Three finalists named for UND President

1/3 Dr. Andrew Armacost

2/3 Dr. Laurie Nichols

3/3 Dr. David Rosowsky

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Three finalists are chosen to interview for president of the University of North Dakota.

They are Dr. Andrew Armacost, Dr. Laurie Nichols and Dr. David Rosowsky.

They will be interviewed by the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education December 3rd.

Armacost is the Dean of Faculty and Chief Academic Officer at the Air Force Academy.

Nichols is the interim President of Black Hills State University in South Dakota. She was also the first female president at the University of Wyoming.

Rosowsky is a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Vermont.