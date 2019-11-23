North Dakota State Men’s Falls to Utah Valley

A late push by NDSU wasn't enough to lift the Bison over the Wolverines

FARGO, N.D. – TJ Washington scored 26 points for Utah Valley as the Wolverines earned a 68-62 win over the North Dakota State men’s basketball team on Saturday evening at the Scheels Center.

Utah Valley improved to 4-3 with the victory, and the Bison fell to 4-3 on the season.

Senior Vinnie Shahid led NDSU with 23 points, and senior Tyson Ward had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bison.

NDSU shot 28 percent in the first half, falling into a 33-24 halftime deficit. Utah Valley pushed its margin to 15 at 57-42 with nine minutes remaining.

The Bison responded with a 12-0 run capped by a Cameron Hunter four-point play to pull within three at 57-54. Down 64-60 with less than a minute left, Shahid scored a layup to make it 64-62. Utah Valley made both free throws after a Bison foul, and NDSU missed two at the line on the next possession to make it final.

Washington made 12-of-17 shots to score his 26 points for UVU and added nine rebounds. The Wolverines shot 49 percent, compared to 40 percent for the Bison.

NDSU plays next at Idaho on Tuesday, Nov. 26.