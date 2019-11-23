West Fargo Hockey Association Hosts Blood Drive

The packed lobby gave out snacks, treats and t–shirts for those who participated

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A non–profit organization and the West Fargo Hockey Association are teaming up to bring in some new blood in donations and save lives.

It’s all a part of the Vitalant Blood Drive at Veterans Memorial Arena.

For every person who gave blood, Vitalant gave 10 dollars to the Hockey Association.

Organizers say the efforts from the drive go a long way to help people in need.

“There is so much need for it, especially around the holidays when all these people need it for all the different reasons so we are just trying to raise awareness for it and also try and get some money for the organization,” Director Of West Fargo Hockey Association Jason Gregoire.

The West Fargo Packers Boy’s Hockey team will also be hosting a pancake breakfast on Sunday at 9 at the West Fargo VFW.