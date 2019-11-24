Kurdish Protest in Downtown Fargo Over Treatment in Iran

Farok says both Americans and the Kurdish people share the same type of democratic values in supporting civil liberties and free speech.

FARGO, N.D. — Protesters armed with signs, chants and their dedication to get awareness and help for the Kurds dying in protests against the Iranian government.

“The Iranian government is very, very clever and very good at shutting media down and shutting internet down so if you’re own city so if your protesting the next city won’t know your protesting because they are that efficient so we know what’s going on we know what’s happening,” Protester Kawar Farok said.

“We want people to know that Kurds are American loving people. Kurds are democracy loving people. The ideal values that a Kurd has, American’s carry,” Farok said.

Delshad Mosaei came to this country back in the late 90’s as a refugee from the Kurdistan region of Iran.

He says the treatment back home for his people is terrible.

“Iran has one of the highest hanging rates of minority Kurds basically there is really no crime they’re only crime is being Kurdish,” Mosaei said.

Mosaei says thankfully his family has not been harmed in any of the conflict but the fear of losing more members of the community at any moment is there.

“We fear friends of families being killed and it’s really heartbreaking and hopefully there is some light at the end of the tunnel because of this,” Mosaei said.

Mosaei says with all the challenges and persecution facing the people they are continuing to push for justice and equality.

“Ya know we don’t have a country and we the largest minority in the world without a country but that doesn’t mean that we will stay silent,” Mosaei said.