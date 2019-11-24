North Dakota State Football Playoff Announced

NDSU will have a First Round Bye Week before hosting Round 2

FARGO, N.D. – Undefeated two-time defending national champion North Dakota State is the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Division I Football Championship and will host a second round playoff game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, against the winner of this week’s first round game featuring North Dakota at Nicholls.

North Dakota State (12-0) is the automatic qualifier from the Missouri Valley Football Conference and as the No. 1 seed will have home-field advantage through the semifinal round. NDSU has a 24-1 playoff record in the Fargodome, where the Bison currently have a 25-game winning streak.

This is NDSU’s 10th straight postseason appearance. The Bison have a 32-2 in the FCS playoffs over the past nine years including national championships in seven of the past eight seasons.

Courtesy: NDSU Athletics