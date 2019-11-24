UND Football Secures At-Large Bid into FCS Playoffs

North Dakota makes FCS playoffs for only second in history

GRAND FORKS – The University of North Dakota football team will make its second appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs next weekend after the selection committee has awarded the Fighting Hawks a visiting game against Nicholls on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. (CT) in the Thibodaux, Louisiana.

This will be the second appearance in the FCS playoffs and 18th overall appearance in postseason play, with Saturday’s contest against the Colonels will be the 13th playoff game away from Grand Forks. The Hawks are 3-9 on the road in their postseason history.

Saturday’s contest marks the first meeting in program history between North Dakota and Nicholls State.

Courtesy: UND Athletics