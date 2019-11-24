West Fargo Packers Hockey Team’s Pancake Fundraiser

The group also set up a silent auction table with proceeds going back to the team for equipment and any other needs.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Scrambled eggs, hot sausages and fresh pancakes all for raising money.

It’s all a part of The West Fargo Packers Boys Hockey Pancake fundraiser.

The team and community members packed into the West Fargo VFW asking for free will donations for any hungry faces that wanted to give.

The VFW covered all the costs for food, labor and the venue for the school.

Players say this drive makes a huge difference for the entire team.

“Ya it’s awesome that we usually don’t expect this many people to show up but we always get way more than expected so it’s awesome for the community,” West Fargo Packers Center, Jackson Prochnow.

The group raised around 6 thousand dollars from the benefit.