Boy in Custody after Allegedly Making Bomb Threat

Authorities say the threat was made Nov. 18.

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn.–An International Falls Middle School student is in custody after he was accused of making a bomb threat.

The Koochiching County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case and deciding whether to issue a juvenile delinquency petition against the 12-year-old. He could have a detention hearing Monday in juvenile court to determine whether he should continue to be held.

