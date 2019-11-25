Monday Match: Bobby and Jayden
They have been matched for 2 years.
It’s time for our Monday match when we highlight Bigs and Littles paired through Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center.
This week’s match is Bobby and Jayden.
- They are in their 2nd year of being matched in the school-based program.
- They love to shoot hoops in the gym or go outside and play catch with a football.
- Bobby states, “Jayden has started playing basketball for his school team this year and said all the practice we’ve been doing helped him. I am so proud of him.”
