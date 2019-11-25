Monday Match: Bobby and Jayden

They have been matched for 2 years.

It’s time for our Monday match when we highlight Bigs and Littles paired through Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center.

This week’s match is Bobby and Jayden.

They are in their 2nd year of being matched in the school-based program.

They love to shoot hoops in the gym or go outside and play catch with a football.

Bobby states, “Jayden has started playing basketball for his school team this year and said all the practice we’ve been doing helped him. I am so proud of him.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters defends the potential of youth in the Fargo-Moorhead area by matching kids with caring mentors.

