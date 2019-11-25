NDSU Football: Entz Heads into First Playoffs as Head Coach

Taking What He Learned From Klieman

FARGO, N..D– North Dakota State football gets a first round bye and home field advantage as a reward for going undefeated and earning the number one seed in the FCS Playoffs.

When the Bison play their second round match-up in two weeks time against the winner of North Dakota and Nicholls State, it’ll be the first time Matt Entz goes into the playoffs as head coach.

Entz says the process of going through what’s to come has been an easy one due to the way former head coach Chris Klieman approached the playoffs and the advice Entz has received from the four–time FCS Championship winner.

“Take it one game at a time. Be thorough. Just keep doing what were doing,” Entz said. “I think we have a really good plan in place. When I say plan I mean weekly plan. We won’t adjust that at all. The only time we ever would is if we have a Friday night game and slotted to play on Friday. Were just going to go about it like our business. That’s how are kids are the most comfortable and at the end of the day, its all about how they feel going into a game.”