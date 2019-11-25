NDSU Women’s Basketball Remains Winless on Year With loss to Wyoming

Cowgirls beat the Bison 66-57

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) Wyoming used a 16-2 run late in the third quarter into the fourth quarter Monday night, as the Cowgirls defeated the North Dakota State women’s basketball team 66-57 at the Scheels Center.

The loss dropped the Bison to 0-6 on the year, while Wyoming snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 3-3 on the year. NDSU will head to the east coast for two games on Saturday and Sunday. The Bison will face Northeastern (0-5) on Saturday in Boston, Mass., with tipoff set for 12 p.m. (central).

Michelle Gaislerova finished with a season-high 17 points, while Sofija Zivaljevic and Emily Dietz each added 12 points, a season-high for Zivaljevic. Tereza Vitulova had a game-high 25 points for the Cowgirls. Dietz finished with five rebounds, while Ryan Cobbins and Olivia Skibiel added four rebounds, a season-high for Skibiel. Dietz and Skibiel each had three assists, a career-high for Dietz, while Rylee Nudell tied a career-high with two steals.

NDSU was 23-of-60 (38.3%) from the floor and 5-of-14 (35.7%) from 3-point range, while Wyoming was 28-of-51 (54.9%) from the field and 7-of-19 (36.8%) from downtown. The Bison were perfect on six trips to the free throw line, while the Cowgirls were 3-of-4. NDSU had a 15-4 advantage in points off turnovers, while turning the ball over just six times. The Cowgirls had a 37-23 advantage in rebounds, leading to a 40-26 scoring advantage in the paint.

The Bison held an early 4-2 lead, but an 11-2 run by the Cowgirls in 2:18 gave Wyoming the lead. NDSU used a 12-6 run late in the first half to take a lead before Vitulova closed the half with a layup to give Wyoming a 34-33 lead at the break. NDSU led 46-43 with 2:55 to play in the third quarter on a layup by Cirkeline Rimdal before the Cowgirls went on the 16-2 run. The Bison twice cut the lead to seven in the final four minutes, but couldn’t get any closer.