UND Football Looks to Make Program History In Game Against Nicholls State

A win in the first round of playoffs on Saturday would be the first in the Division 1 era for the Fighting Hawks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The football season continues for the University North Dakota who earned their way into the FCS playoffs after a hard-fought 2019 campaign that ended with a 7-4 regular-season record.

The Fighting Hawks will travel south to take on Nicholls State in Thibodaux, LA on Saturday for round one.

It’s the second ever division one playoff appearance for the program. UND played in it’s first FCS postseason game in 2016, but was eliminated after a loss to Richmond. That means this weekend provides an opportunity to make history and give the Fighting Hawks their very first division one playoff victory.

“It should motivate us,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “It’s always special to be a part of something that hasn’t been done before and we want our players to prepare like they can do something in our program that hasn’t been done before.”

“It is what we really want to do and need to do to keep our season alive and really put that type of importance on the game – ‘Hey, lets do something that has never been done before in our football program.'”