White Earth Police Arrest Man in Connection with Overdose Death

WHITE EARTH, Minn.–The White Earth Police Department arrested a man in connection with a death that occurred in the village of Naytahwaush in October.

White Earth Police, Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office and Naytahwaush Ambulance responded to reports of an unresponsive man on October 24. When first responders arrived at the scene they discovered 26-year-old Dominic A. Buehner dead due to a suspected overdose.

An investigation was conducted and 52-year-old Robert G. Snider was arrested on November 23 in connection with the death of Buehner.

Snider is awaiting formal charges from the Mahnomen County Attorney’s Office.