Sheyenne High School Student Passes Away from ALS

WEST FARGO, ND — Sheyenne High School sophomore Ben Merck passed away this morning.

Ben was diagnosed with ALS in October.

His father, Mark Merck, shared the sad news on his Facebook page.

Friends,

Our beloved Ben passed away this morning.

We would like to thank the community for all the love and support they’ve shown to us during Ben’s fight with ALS.

We know many are grieving this loss with us, but we don’t feel despair. We know Ben’s suffering has ended and he is going on to a beautiful place with his Lord and God.

Thank you so much to his Sheyenne High School family. Your support has given us so much comfort. Thank you to all the people in this wonderful community who have cared and prayed for Ben.

We will gather soon to celebrate his life. In the meantime Linda and I will grieve peacefully as a family.

Thank you, Mark and Linda Merck

Sheyenne H.S. also put out a statement to their students, staff and the Sheyenne H.S. family:

It is with great sadness that we confirm that Ben has lost his battle with ALS.

Situations like this provide us with the opportunity to come together as a school family in support of one another, and we are so grateful the Mustang community was able to extend that support to the Merck family.

Information very similar to the content shared in this message is being shared with your student at 1:05 PM. As a reminder, we have space in the back of the library for students to take a moment when needed; it will be staffed with counselors and resources. If your student would like to talk to a counselor, please encourage them to let their teachers know, or call the main office.

Sincerely,

Sheyenne High School Administrative & Counseling Teams