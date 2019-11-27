BBB Guidelines For Smart Shopping For Black Friday

FARGO, N.D. — Shoppers are being asked to read the fine print before buying this Black Friday.

The Better Business Bureau released its latest guidelines on how to be smart shoppers.

Someone of them include making your game plan for shopping.

Another important tip is making sure to be aware of the return policy and warranty info for what you buy.

The bureau says it’s important to know you’re making smart purchases for the holiday season.

“The thing we encourage people to do is to either research before they leave home because you get into the store, everybody is eager to pick up the items they are going for you can sometimes make impulse decisions when you’re in that situation,” Communications Director, Bess Ellenson said.

Ellenson also says a big thing is making sure you’re driving safe when you go out on Thursday and Friday night shopping.