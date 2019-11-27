City of Fargo Requesting Input for Five-Year Housing Plan

FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo is requesting public input for the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development programs.

The five-year plan will provide information on the needs of the community with an emphasis on low and moderate income residents.

The City of Fargo Department of Planning and Development is conducting an online survey to help identify community needs. You can find the survey here.

The survey will close December 13.