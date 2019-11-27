Man Arrested after Reckless Driving Accident on I-29

No one was injured during the incident.

FARGO, N.D.–A man was arrested for reckless driving after he caused an accident on I-29 on Tuesday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol received reports of a vehicle exceeding 100 miles per hour and passing on the shoulder of I-29 at approximately 5:45 p.m.

A NDHP trooper located the vehicle near mile marker 82. As the trooper was attempting a traffic stop, the vehicle swerved into the right lane, lost control, and struck another vehicle.

The driver, 46-year-old Jonathan Moore of West Fargo, was taken into custody for driving under suspension and reckless driving.

