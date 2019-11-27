McHenry County Will Not Pursue Charges Against Fargo Diocese Priest

the Rev. Wenceslaus Katanga Was Accused of Sexual Misconduct Involving A Minor

FARGO, N.D. — For the second time in three months, a North Dakota prosecutor has decided against charging a priest accused of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

Fargo Roman Catholic Diocese says in a statement that the McHenry County States Attorney’s Office will not pursue a case against the Rev. Wenceslaus Katanga.

A young girl had accused Katana of inappropriately touching her in the late 2000s, in Fargo and in Towner.

Cass County State Attorney’s Office in late August said it would not charge Katanga, citing insufficient evidence.

He remains on administrative leave until the Fargo Diocese completes an internal investigation.