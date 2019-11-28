Delta Hotels by Marriott Offer Thanksgiving Feast

They offer a buffet for those who'd rather get out of the house and enjoy a nice meal without all of the hassle of cooking and cleaning.

FARGO, N.D. – Not everyone wants to cook on Thanksgiving, and the crew at Delta Hotels by Marriott in Fargo understands that.

They offer a buffet for those who’d rather get out of the house and enjoy a nice meal without all of the hassle of cooking and cleaning.

The food is prepared by executive chef Eric Watson, and filled with all kinds of wonderful and unique foods.

The buffet runs from 11 to 2 on Thanksgiving Day every year.

“It makes me feel great! Normally thanksgiving people drive out of town, but everyone stays in, and it’s like a big family here. Everyone from all walks of life is here. We really enjoy them here at Delta.” said Lennis McDowell, the Hotel Manager.

McDowell says the program is extremely popular and keeps growing year after year.