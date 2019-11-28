Runners ‘Burn’ the Bird in Downtown Fargo

The word none of us want to hear on Thanksgiving Day is 'Burn'. But for one group of runners, it's the only word they wanted to hear.

FARGO, N.D. — Starting the day healthy isn’t something that’s easy on Thanksgiving, but for some people, the Burn the Bird 5 and 10k Races are just what they need before their big meals.

“When you’re making the mash potatoes in the morning and you find out that the cream you’re putting in the potatoes has 50 calories in a table spoon you’ve got to do something.” said Simon Fisher, a runner in the race, who wore a special turkey leg hat to celebrate the occasion.

The run takes them all the way from the YMCA in Downtown Fargo to 17th Ave near the Red River. It’s a great way to burn some calories ahead of the fantastic meals they have waiting at home.

It’s more than just burning calories or staying healthy on a traditionally unhealthy day.

“It’s like a big family reunion, people will see each other out in the community that they won’t see otherwise, and it’s just a great way to start their day.” said Steve Smith, the President of the YMCA of Cass-Clay.

The cold weather this Thanksgiving may keep most of us inside, but for these runners, it’s nothing to fret about.

“It’s really nice, we were worried, you never know what the weathers going to be, but it’s nice, there’s no slush on the ground to slip on.” said Madalyn Laske, another runner.

This is Dawson Stron’s second year running the Burn the Bird 5K, and his second first place finish.

“It’s a lot of fun to race with some friends, meet new people, and it’s great competition on a day like this.” said Dawson.

All of the money raised by the event goes to support the Cass–Clay YMCA’s Livestrong program. A program dedicated to helping cancer survivors.

At the end of the day, the race results aren’t important. Everybody here is just thankful that they can participate in an event that gives back to the community in an outstanding way.

And whether you started your morning early with a brisk run, or you’re at home cooking…

“I love you mom! Happy Thanksgiving!” said Madalyn and Simon.

Have a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.

You can find results of the race here.