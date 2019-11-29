16-Year-Old Dies after Thanksgiving Day Crash

NEW SALEM, N.D.–A crash in Morton County on Thursday resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Morton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of County Road 139 and County Road 84 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

22-year-old Brandon Spreen was traveling eastbound when his vehicle struck another another vehicle at the intersection of the two roads. Both vehicles left the road and entered the south ditch.

Spreen had minor injures. The 16-year-old girl was transported to Bismarck St. Alexius Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigation the crash.