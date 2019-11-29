Fraser Hosts Its 19th Annual Festival Of Trees

Families enjoyed a visit from Mr. & Mrs. Claus

FARGO, N.D.- With Christmas right around the corner, Fraser is getting families into the Christmas Spirit.

“It’s just a wonderful time to show love and compassion and generosity to the whole entire world,” says Wanda, a visitor.

For Wanda, spending time with her family means something different than for other people.

“It’s very important. We lost a son not quite three years ago and it makes you realize how important every day is and to just reach out and love everyone because it may be your last time you’re going to be able to see them,” she says.

She says that events like this make her realize how lucky she is to live in the Fargo–Moorhead area.

“The generosity of this community is amazing,” she adds.

Her granddaughter Ashlyn says she’s excited to spend time with her Grandma and do activities together.

“Because we have some fun times,” she says.

“Um, I’m excited to do cookies,” she adds.

The organization hosted its annual event that had different activities for kids.

“Kids can bounce on bouncy games, we have the Claus Family here, so bring your camera so you can take pictures of your kids on Santa’s lap, there is face painting, they make an art ornament and it’s all free,” says Barb Grabar, a Public Relations Administrator.

They wanted to bring something for the community ahead of Christmas.

“It’s just a great opportunity for Fraser to be able to give back to the community and also, we have a 162 beautifully decorated trees that they can view that will be going next week Sunday to needy families in the community who otherwise wouldn’t have a tree for the holiday season,” she says.

The event supports children with special needs, at–risk, homeless youth and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Fraser has been able to give away over 2,500 trees to families in need.