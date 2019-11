North-South Girls Hockey Gears up for Season

North-South girls hockey has come within striking distance of unveiling a new state championship banner the last few years. The most recent attempt (last season) ended in heartbreaking fashion: an overtime loss in the state championship game. It was their only loss on the season.

This year, they have unfinished business to handle and look to contend with some new additions.