North Dakota Football Season Comes to a Close

North Dakota Football fell to Nicholls State in the Play-In game of the F.C.S. Playoffs

FARGO, ND – Nicholls State ended any chance North Dakota had at facing their in-state foes next weekend at the FargoDome, thanks to a 24-6 win at John L. Guidry Stadium.

This one didn’t quite go the way the Fighting Hawks had hoped. They hardly got any offense going, only registering just a pair of field goals and 44 rushing yards in only their second F.C.S. playoff game ever. The Hawks close out the season with a (7–5) record overall.