Bonanzaville Hosts 100th Anniversary Suffrage Gala

The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment

WEST FARGO, N.D. — This candlelit dinner is about more than just appetizers and conversation.

It’s about history and celebration.

“Really it’s just a human right. It’s not a feminine issue, it’s a human right to vote,” says Bonnie Sayers of West Fargo.

The gala at Bonanzaville is celebrating and remembering the Suffrage Movement, which ended nearly 100 years ago, when women were granted the right to vote.

North Dakota was one of the first states to ratify the 19th Amendment.

“In North Dakota, you really have strong movements all throughout North Dakota. In fact, Clara Dylan Darrow helped a lot of local chapters get started for women who wanted to form groups to help get the vote,” says event organizer Kaci Johnson.

About 70 people from the Fargo Moorhead community gathered in remembrance of the women and men who fought for that right.

“I think it’s become, we’ve become really comfortable with the rights that we have and we don’t realize how well fought they were to achieve those rights,” says Sayers.

An interactive exhibit showcasing the timeline of the movement gave those attending a glimpse into that fight.

“It’s really important that each of us recognize the hard road that it took for people to get there,” she says.

They say it’s a time to reflect and take a note from those early women and men that we should fight for what we believe in.

“There is an election year coming up and even if, it doesn’t matter who you vote for, just get out and vote. Exercise that right that those women fought so hard for us to get,” says Johnson.

The two–year Suffrage Movement exhibit opened in May and will be going on through next year.