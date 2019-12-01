Live Nativity at Fargo Faith United Methodist Church

It's the 30th year the church has put the event on

FARGO, N.D. — The wintry weather isn’t stopping the Fargo–Moorhead community from getting into the Christmas spirit.

Roughly 300 people came out to the Fargo Faith United Methodist Church Live Nativity event in north Fargo.

The scene includes actors from the Fargo Faith UMC congregation and real animals like alpacas and sheep.

Event organizers say they hope the gathering encourages people to focus on the original reason to celebrate Christmas.

“To really get focused on maybe not all the business of buying gifts and all the hubbub and sometimes the hustle and bustle, but really focusing in on what it means for the Christmas season in the Christian church,” says Sarah Baker with the church.

Those who needed to warm up for a bit enjoyed live music along with hot cider and holiday treats inside the church’s Fellowship Hall.