Fargo Police Ask Assistance Locating Hit-and-Run Suspect

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is asking the public’s assistance locating the suspect of a hit-and-run on November 22 at the FM Visitor Center.

Officers responded to the scene where the suspect rear-ended the victim and got out of the vehicle to shout at the victim. The suspect then got back in the vehicle, drove around the parking lot and proceeded to strike the victim as he was standing outside his vehicle calling 911.

The suspect is described as a large, bald white man driving a blue or black Ford SUV with North Dakota plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigators Division at 701-241-1405 or text a tip to 701-888-7330.