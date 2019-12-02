UND football to focus on more balanced offense during the offseason

The Fighting Hawks finished the 2019 season 7-5

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota football season has come to an end.

The Fighting Hawks were eliminated in the first round of the FCS playoffs in a loss to Nicholls state on the road.

The defeat highlighted some of the big factors UND will have to focus on this offseason after a year that was a bit up and down for the program.

While the Hawks went undefeated at home, the team won just one game away from the Alerus center.

In the first year under pass-friendly offensive coordinator Danny Fruend, UND will look to find more of a happy medium with it’s run game.

“We want to be a little bit more balanced and be able to run the football when we have to or need to run it,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “We played physical at times, but we got to be more consistent at being able to run the football.”

“Each week, you feel like you are really, really close to having that breakout game, but we just didn’t have the consistency that we would have liked down the stretch,” Freund added. “I think with four of the five offensive lineman coming back, I think we’ll be a little bit more athletic at quarterback in terms of running the quarterback next year.”