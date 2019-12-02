Wahpeton Man Charged In Nephew’s Death
WAHPETON, N.D. — Negligent homicide charges have been filed against a Wahpeton man accused of killing his nephew.
Police were called Friday afternoon to an apartment building in south Wahpeton and found 42 year-old Oscar Bynaum dead in a bedroom.
A criminal complaint says that during a fight, 61 year-old James Bynaum placed his nephew in a chokehold.
Investigators say his death was the result of “homicidal violence.”
Bynaum is being held in the Richland County Jail.