Wahpeton Man Charged In Nephew’s Death

61 year-old James Bynaum placed his nephew in a chokehold

WAHPETON, N.D. — Negligent homicide charges have been filed against a Wahpeton man accused of killing his nephew.

Police were called Friday afternoon to an apartment building in south Wahpeton and found 42 year-old Oscar Bynaum dead in a bedroom.

A criminal complaint says that during a fight, 61 year-old James Bynaum placed his nephew in a chokehold.

Investigators say his death was the result of “homicidal violence.”

Bynaum is being held in the Richland County Jail.