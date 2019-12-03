Andrew Armacost Named UND President

Armacost will be the 13th president of the university.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Dr. Andrew Armacost has been named the 13th president of the University of North Dakota.

Armacost recently completed his service as the Dean of Faculty and Chief Academic Officer at the Air Force Academy.

During Armacost’s interview with the Board of Higher Education he talked about his leadership plan saying, “I envision a campus that’s closely connected, with accessibility to the president and senior staff. My philosophy is to love your people. Take care of them, involve them, and offer an opportunity for growth.”

The board received a total of 61 applications for the position and narrowed it down to three on November 22.

Armacost will replace Mark Kennedy, who was named president of the University of Colorado System last spring. Armacost’s position will begin as soon as contract negotiations are complete.