Fargo Marathon Sold To Rugged Races, Knutson To Stay On As Race Director

The company has offices in Chicago and Boston

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Marathon has been sold.

Rugged Races has purchased the marathon from founder Mark Knutson.

The company, with offices in Chicago and Boston, says it will help streamline operations, improve quality and attract more runners.

Knutson will remain as race director.

Financial details of the sale were not disclosed.

Rugged Races runs marathons and other events around the country.

Next year’s Fargo Marathon is scheduled for May 9.