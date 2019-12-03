NDSU Football Keeping Lance in Normal Routine Ahead of First Playoff Start

NDSU Hosts Nicholls State Saturday

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State football comes in fresh off a bye week in the first round of the FCS playoffs thanks to being the number one overall seed. NDSU gets ready for its third ever meeting with Nicholls state on Saturday in the second round at the FargoDome.

Saturday’s contest is the first playoff start for redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance. After throwing no interceptions and going undefeated in the regular season under center, Lance’s teammates and coaches are making sure to do everything necessary to keep the Missouri Valley Offensive Player of the Year in the zone.

“That was the big worry at the beginning of the season but we’re not too worried about it now because he’s so confident now,” offensive lineman Dillon Radunz said. “He’s performed well and balled out. It’s our job up front to make sure he doesn’t have hands in his face, doesn’t have people grabbing his legs, sacking him all that stuff. Keeping the pocket clean so he’s able to do his thing and do exactly what he’s done all year.”

“Just need to keep do everything as normal,” head coach Matt Entz said. “Not changing our schedule any except for maybe one additional practice this week. Each day’s practice is very similar to previous weeks. We’re not making it any bigger of a game than it is. It’s the biggest one because its the only one this week. Just trying to keep him in his comfort zone.”

“The intensity. The enhanced focused and everything throughout whether you’re at home or on Sunday putting a little more work in,” Lance said. “Just the do or die mentality. You have to go 1 and 0 this week rather than we want to go 1 and 0 this week.”