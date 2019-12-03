Stuff The Bus returns to give gifts to families in need

FARGO, N.D. – KFGO and Matbus are trying to stuff the bus with gifts to hand out to families who may not otherwise get any.

The drive is in its 11th year.

Donations will be delivered to the YWCA for its annual Unique Boutique and to the Red River Children’s Advocacy Center’s Kid’s Closet.

The items in biggest demand are fleece blankets, toys, gifts for mom and food. The drive is also asking for wrapping supplies like paper, tape and tags.

“It really raises the spirits of our staff and regular donors that come out and they all want to give back any way they can to families in need,” Vitalant Community Ambassador Director Jennifer Bredahl said.

There are five locations you can drop off items on Wednesday, December 12th. Click here for a list.