2,500 unsold Bison playoff tickets “concerning” NDSU official says

FARGO, N.D. – The Bison are looking to fill seats in the Fargodome for its playoff game this weekend.

Season ticket holders didn’t end up buying 2,500 tickets for NDSU’s FCS Playoffs second round game against Nicholls State on Saturday.

The team is hoping to continue its perfect season and get its third straight championship.

The university says a lot of factors can play into the amount of tickets being available for games.

“Encourage people who may have not been to a game to use this as an opportunity to get a ticket because you just never know when they come available and how many will be available. So, to have this number is at some level concerning, but at the same time a great opportunity for fans who haven’t been to a game,” NDSU Senior Associate Athletic Director External Operations Troy Goergen said.

Click here to buy tickets.

The game kicks off at 2:30. You can check out all of the highlights and coverage of the game on KVRR local news that night at 9:00.