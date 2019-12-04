Barnesville VFW Hosts Christmas On Front Street

The money raised went to the MN/ND Honor Flight and the Barnesville Food Pantry

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — People are packing into the VFW to eat some good chili, support vets and help people in need.

“It’s a fundraiser for the North Dakota Minnesota Veterans Honor Flight and we are also sharing profits with the Barnesville food pantry, it’s a chili feed with a bake sale and a silent wreath auction,” Vice President Barnesville VFW Auxiliary Maryann Scheffler said.

With this being the first year for the VFW doing the sale, Scheffler says it’s important to support vets.

“Well, if it wasn’t for them we probably wouldn’t be standing here talking they have done a lot for us,” Scheffler said.

Veteran Calvin Boen was stationed in Japan and Berlin in 1945 and got to take the second Honor Flight in September of 2007.

He says it’s an incredible time.

“The WWII memorial if you have seen it that on pictures of that World War II memorial that’s where we spent most of our time,” Boen said.

This isn’t the Boen first time being a part of a big historical moment in time.

“The memory part for me was when we escorted General Eisenhower in the Memorial Day parade in 1946 in Tempelhof Airport,” Boen said.

Schefler says she was happy with all the money raised.

She adds there is a good chance you are going to be seeing it again around the same time next year.