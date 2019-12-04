Bronco’s Connor McGovern to represent Fargo’s TNT Fitness for My Cause, My Cleats

Fargo-native Connor McGovern will wear cleats on Sunday with a design supporting TNT Kids Fitness

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo-based organization will be in the national spotlight this Sunday during an NFL matchup.

Fargo Native and Denver Broncos center Connor McGovern will wear a special pair of cleats as a part of the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats weekend. The unique design supports TNT Kids Fitness, an organization that helps children of all abilities “unlock potential through movement.”

The fitness center went viral early this year when video of a four-year-old with Spina Bifida jumping on a trampoline was viewed more than four million times.

McGovern’s support helps bring attention to kids just like this who have the chance to get moving despite a disability

“It just brings awareness to what we are doing on a bigger scope and that is the goal: to impact as many lives as we can,” TNT Kids Fitness Communications Specialist Tim Frie said. “It really helps not only on the big stage, but also locally too. It lets people know what we do and to get people in doors so we can help them.”

You can see McGovern rock the cleats this Sunday at noon when the Broncos play the Houston Texans.