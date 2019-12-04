Emerging Prairie Opens North Dakota’s First Coding School

The academy hopes to graduate up to 60 students in 2020.

FARGO, N.D.–Emerging Prairie is opening North Dakota’s first immersive Full Stack Engineering Academy in Downtown Fargo in April 2020.

The academy’s goal is to empower workers within the region to learn industry-relevant skills to succeed at new tech careers.

Each course will last five months and include 12-20 students. No prior computer programming experience is required to take the course.

The curriculum is based off Minneapolis’ Prime Academy, whose graduates average over $55,000/year starting salary.

The academy hopes to graduate up to 60 students in 2020.