Maroon 5 Announce Tour Stop in Fargo

General public tickets go on sale December 13.

FARGO, N.D.–Three-time Grammy Award winning band Maroon 5 have announced a tour stop in Fargo for their upcoming 2020 U.S. tour.

The band will perform at the Fargodome on August 8, 2020. Meghan Trainor will open for all shows as well as Leon Bridges on stadium dates only.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale December 9 for American Express and Citi card members, and will be available to the general public on December 13.

