North Dakota Agencies Begin Planning For Potential Spring Flooding

Governor Doug Burgum says they started earlier than normal because of unprecedented wet conditions

BISMARCK, N.D. — Agencies in North Dakota are already planning for spring flooding after a record wet fall.

The meeting Tuesday in Bismarck set up a statewide plan for preparations, response, and recovery efforts if major flooding happens.

Governor Doug Burgum says they started earlier than normal because of unprecedented wet conditions that he says pose a “serious threat” to people and property next spring.

National Weather Service will release its spring flood outlooks for North Dakota starting in February.