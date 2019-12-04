Plains Art Museum Brings Back Free Noon Holiday Concerts

The free event is celebrating its 21st year.

FARGO, N.D. – The three week event brings in local musicians including students and established artists to play from noon to one from Monday to Thursday.

There will also be meals available for purchase.

The museum hopes through this event more people check out all it has to offer.

“Oh, I think it’s great to like I said, get people into the museum. We are a place to gather, we want people to gather here and also give local musicians a way to get in front of people,” says Tonya Scott, Manager at Plains Art Museum

The event is expected to bring in more than 12 hundred people this year.