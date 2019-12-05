3 National Guard Members Dead After Helicopter Crash near St. Cloud

Courtesy: Fox 9

UPDATE: Gov. Tim Walz confirms three servicemembers died after a Minnesota National Guard helipcopter crashed near Kimbal, Minnesota.

NEAR KIMBALL, Minn. – Crews are investigating after a Minnesota National Guard Blackhawk helicopter went down south of St. Cloud Thursday afternoon.

The guard says the helicopter went missing after a mayday call nine minutes after taking off this afternoon from the St. Cloud airport. Three people were on board. The Blackhawk was conducting a maintenance test flight .

Gov. Tim Walz’s office is in communication with the National Guard and he is at the Capitol to monitor the situation. The state’s annual tree lighting ceremony scheduled for Thursday night was postponed after the news broke.